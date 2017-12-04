New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

Knicks SG Tim Hardaway Jr. (leg injury) missed his first game of the season. He is averaging 17.8 points, second on the team. Hardaway’s injury was not announced until before the game.

PF Kristaps Porzingis missed his third game of the season, the 29th absence of his three-year NBA career, as he battled an ankle injury and an illness, reported to be the flu. New York has gone 0-3 in his absence this season.

G Damyean Dotson got the start in place of an injured Tim Hardaway Jr. The rookie scored just two points.