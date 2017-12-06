FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 7, 2017 / 3:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Tim Hardaway Jr., the New York Knicks’ second-leading scorer, will be sidelined for at least two weeks because of a “stress injury” in his lower left leg, the team announced Tuesday. Based on information received from medical experts, the New York Post reported that a stress reaction could sidelined a player for two to six weeks, while a stress fracture could keep a player out for two months. Hardaway has already missed two games because of the injury and he has begun the rehabilitation process. The Knicks say Hardaway will be re-evaluated in two weeks. The Knicks have lost five of their past six games, and losing Hardaway is a major blow. He was having his best professional season, averaging 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

