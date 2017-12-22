New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

F Kristaps Porzingis returned after missing two games with left knee soreness. He shot 0-for-11 from the field in the win over Boston. Porzingis missed all of his shots in the first half and did not attempt a field goal in the third quarter, settling for a lone free throw for his only point of the game with 9:42 left in the third. “Thanks to me, the game was close. I kept it close,” Porzingis said. “Otherwise, I thought we should have won by a bigger difference. If I had a better game and would have made some shots in the first half. Second half, I came out and tried to make the right play, couple of turnovers, missed shots, and I couldn’t find my rhythm.”

F Michael Beasley had 32 points, including 28 in the final 18 minutes, and 12 rebounds in the Knicks win over the Celtics Thursday. “I‘m just here for the team,” Beasley said. “Whatever they need, whenever they need it. Scoring, rebounding, defense, just trying my best. As humbly as I can say it, I just feel like every shot that I shoot is going in.” Beasley scored nine of his points during a 15-6 fourth-quarter run and finished with 18 in the fourth quarter alone. Beasley has scored 84 points in the Knicks’ past three games, the biggest scoring output for the former No. 2 pick in years.

C Enes Kanter had 14 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday’s win over the Celtics. It was Kanter’s his 13th double-double of the season, which ranks in the top 20 in the NBA.