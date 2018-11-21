McCollum's big fourth quarter lifts Blazers over Knicks

CJ McCollum scored 13 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter and helped the Portland Trail Blazers get a 118-114 victory over the host New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Damian Lillard added 29 points as Portland came back from a 10-point deficit and outscored the Knicks 53-39 in the final 19:15.

McCollum made 13 of 23 shots and posted his third game of at least 30 points this season as Portland won for the sixth time in eight games.

Meyers Leonard added 15 points off the bench and Jusuf Nurkic contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds as Portland shot 47.4 percent.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 32 points but his third straight game of at least 30 points was not enough for the Knicks, who dropped their sixth straight despite shooting 50.6 percent.

Reserve Trey Burke added 19 points, while Emmanuel Mudiay contributed 16 for New York.

McCollum scored 10 points in the opening minutes of the fourth after Portland closed out the third with a 24-10 run. He expanded an 89-85 lead to 104-93 by hitting two 3-pointers, a 22-footer and a layup but Portland had to sweat out the ending.

New York answered with a 10-2 run to get within 106-103, and it was 111-109 when Hardaway banked in a layup with 2:07 left. McCollum answered with a 3-pointer on the next possession, but Hardaway sank three foul shots.

After Nurkic missed a jumper from above the foul line, Hardaway seized the rebound but Noah Vonleh missed two free throws with 73 seconds left and Lillard hit a 13-foot step-back jumper from the left wing over Burke with 44 seconds left.

Two free throws by Hardaway made it 116-114 with 33 seconds left, but Portland clinched it when Evan Turner moved around a maze of bodies in the low post and converted the put-back of Lillard’s missed 14-footer with nine seconds left.

Hardaway scored 14 points as New York shot 59.1 percent and made six 3-pointers to take a 35-33 lead in the opening quarter, which ended with Nik Stauskas banking in a 39-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer.

New York continued shooting well and held a 60-58 lead at halftime after Lillard stripped Burke and dunked with two seconds left.

New York took a 10-point lead at 75-65 on a 3-pointer by Mudiay with 7:15 remaining in the third.

