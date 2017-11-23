Knicks ride Hardaway, 28-0 run to victory

NEW YORK -- Tim Hardaway Jr. had a career-high 38 points as the New York Knicks had a franchise-best scoring run in the third quarter in a 108-100 victory over the visiting Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks (10-7) went on a 28-0 run as part of a 41-10 third quarter as they rebounded from a 107-84 loss at Toronto (11-6) on Friday night.

Kyle Lowry had 25 points and 10 points and DeMar Derozan added 18 points to lead the Raptors, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Hardaway had 12 points during a third-quarter blitz the likes of which the franchise had never seen. Their previous best in-game run (records go back to 1991-92) was 24-0 in a 95-94 loss to Indiana in 2003.

Courtney Lee had 11 of his 15 points in the third quarter and Enes Kanter had seven of his 11 during New York’s best quarter of the season.

Toronto went into the halftime break up 11 after taking control early behind DeRozan’s 11 first-quarter points. The Raptors shot 50 percent from the field and 43 percent from 3-point range in the first quarter and 10 of 20 in the second quarter while holding the Knicks to 43 percent first-half shooting.

Five days after containing Kristaps Porzingis in the home win -- Porzingis had the second-lowest scoring output of the season with 13 points in the loss -- the Raptors held Porzingis to 10 first-half points but he finished with 22.

Toronto’s bench outscored New York’s 37-20, but the Knicks outrebounded the Raptors 47-42 and had only 11 turnovers.

NOTES: The teams entered the game allowing virtually the same amount of points -- New York entered the game allowing 103.6, Toronto 103.5, but the Raptors had been outscoring the Knicks on the season 110.4-104.7. ... The Raptors have won nine of the last 11 meetings. ... New York heads to Atlanta on Friday for the two teams’ first matchup of the season after the Hawks won three of four last season. ... Toronto travels to Indiana on Friday night for the second of three consecutive road games. ... With his team in New York, Raptors G Delon Wright visited a surgery specialist Wednesday for a consultation on his right shoulder, which he dislocated Nov. 16. ... Knicks C Enes Kanter had only four rebounds after averaging 11 over his last five games.