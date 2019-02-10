Raptors survive Knicks in Gasol's debut

Feb 9, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (33) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (26) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Lowry scored a game-high 22 points and hit the 3-pointer with 7:03 remaining that gave the Toronto Raptors the lead for good Saturday night in a 104-99 win over the host New York Knicks.

Serge Ibaka registered a double-double (15 points and 13 rebounds) for the Raptors, who have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference (41-16) and have won four consecutive games. Danny Green scored 14 points and sank three straight 3-pointers in the fourth for Toronto. Norman Powell also had 14 points, while Kawhi Leonard (11) and Pascal Siakam (10) also scored in double figures.

Marc Gasol, playing his first game for the Raptors since he was acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, scored seven points and pulled down six rebounds in 19 minutes as a reserve. Gasol came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season in 2008-09.

Kevin Knox scored 20 points, and DeAndre Jordan posted a double-double with 10 points and 18 rebounds for the Knicks, who tied a franchise record by losing their 16th straight game. Mitchell Robinson scored 15 points, Kadeem Allen added 14 points and Dennis Smith Jr. chipped in with 13 points and six assists for New York, which has the worst record in the NBA (10-45) and has dropped 24 of 25 and 29 of its last 31 games.

Despite the vast difference in fortunes between the teams, the Knicks gave the Raptors all they could handle Saturday.

After Leonard opened the game with a 3-pointer, the Knicks scored the next 14 points. They also tied the game three times early in the fourth quarter before Robinson’s old-fashioned three-point play gave them an 86-85 lead — their first since a 38-36 advantage with 3:48 left in the second quarter.

But Lowry responded for the Raptors with his go-ahead three. After Jordan missed a pair of free throws, Green drained three 3-pointers during a 9-4 run — interrupted only by a pair of free throws and a layup from Allen — to give Toronto a 97-90 lead with 3:28 left.

The Knicks closed within 99-96 on Knox’s 3-pointer with 1:59 left. They had two chances to get within one, but Mario Hezonja and Smith each missed jumpers, and the Raptors iced the game by hitting five of their final six free throws.

