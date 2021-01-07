Austin Rivers powers Knicks past Jazz

Slideshow ( 23 images )

Austin Rivers scored 14 consecutive points late in the fourth quarter for the New York Knicks, who continued their resurgence by overcoming an 18-point second quarter deficit to beat the visiting Utah Jazz, 112-100 on Wednesday.

The comeback win was the second straight for the Knicks, who trailed by 15 points in the third quarter Monday before beating the Atlanta Hawks, 113-108. It is the first time New York has overcome 15-point deficits in back-to-back wins since victories over the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets Nov. 5-7, 2017.

Rivers finished with 23 points off the bench for the Knicks, who have three in a row and five of six to improve to 5-3 -- the first time they been two games over .500 since Dec. 22, 2017 (17-15). Julius Randle had a game-high 30 points and 16 rebounds while Elfrid Payton finished with 22 points and eight assists and Reggie Bullock added 12 points.

Jordan Clarkson scored 19 points for the Jazz, who lost for the second time in as many nights. Rudy Gobert (14 points, 12 rebounds) posted a double-double while Donovan Mitchell (18 points) and Joe Ingles (16 points) also got into double figures.

The Knicks led by as many as five in the first quarter before the Jazz mounted a 38-13 run that spanned 9:13 to take a 44-26 lead with 7:46 left in the half. New York closed the gap to 56-44 at the half before charging all the way back in the third, when it outscored the Jazz 34-19 and took a 78-75 lead into the fourth on back-to-back baskets by Payton and RJ Barrett.

Payton opened the fourth with a jumper and Mitchell Robinson followed with a dunk to put New York up 82-75. The Jazz responded with a 9-2 run capped by a game-tying 3-pointer by Georges Niang.

Royce O’Neale hit a 3-pointer to tie the game one more time at 96-96 with 5:14 left before Rivers began his run with a step-back 3-pointer 58 seconds later. Rivers drove for a layup 33 seconds later before sinking three 3-pointers in a span of 2:22 to put the Knicks up 110-100.

--Field Level Media