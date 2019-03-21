Jazz hammer Knicks while getting some rest

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points in three quarters and the Utah Jazz easily ran their winning streak to five games by rolling to a 137-116 rout of the host New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Mar 20, 2019; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard John Jenkins (30) drives around Utah Jazz guard Raul Neto (25) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

The Jazz scored 11 of the game’s first 14 points, led for the final 46:04, held a double-digit lead for the final 37:40 and led by as many as 37 as no starter played more than 29 minutes.

Mitchell helped the Jazz get their latest win by shooting 12 of 20 and hitting five 3-pointers. He recorded his 14th 30-point game of the season and 10th since Jan. 1 as the Jazz shot 56.5 percent.

Center Rudy Gobert narrowly missed his 57th double-double, finishing with 18 points and nine rebounds. He was 7 of 7 from the floor — all on dunks — and upped his league-leading total to 260.

Joe Ingles added 18 points by hitting six 3-pointers as Utah shot 47.6 percent from behind the arc and matched a team record by hitting 20 3-pointers. Ricky Rubio contributed 12 points and nine of Utah’s season-high tying 38 assists.

Rookie Kevin Knox scored 27 points for the Knicks, who lost for the 10th time in 11 games. Mario Hezonja added 23 points as New York shot 52.3 percent.

New York was without starting point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (sore back), rookie guard Allonzo Trier (strained left calf) and forward Noah Vonleh (ankle).

Mitchell scored 12 points as the Jazz shot a blistering 65.2 percent (15 of 23) and took a 39-25 lead after the opening quarter. The Jazz took their first 20-point lead at 50-29 on a corner 3-pointer by Ingles with 8:48 left and held a 74-47 lead by halftime.

Consecutive dunks by Gobert pushed the lead to 81-50 less than two minutes into the third. Utah reached 100 points when Mitchell drilled a 3-pointer with about 5 1/2 minutes left to make it a 37-point game.

