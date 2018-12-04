Beal scores 27 as Wizards outlast Knicks

EditorsNote: rewords fifth and last grafs; fixes to “10-9” in ninth graf

Bradley Beal scored 27 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 21, and the visiting Washington Wizards held on to defeat the New York Knicks 110-107 Monday night.

John Wall had 18 points and 15 assists, Markieff Morris scored 18, and Otto Porter Jr. contributed 15 as Washington won its ninth straight game at Madison Square Garden.

A 7-0 Wizards run capped by Beal’s layup early in the fourth quarter gave the team a 95-84 lead. Wall’s 20-footer made it 105-89 with 4:24 left, marking Washington’s largest lead of the game.

Emmanuel Mudiay’s layup pulled New York within 107-97 at the 2:26 mark, and Damyean Dotson’s 3-pointer made it 107-100 with 1:34 to go. In between, New York’s Courtney Lee — playing his first game of the season — missed an open layup.

Mudiay’s two free throws got the Knicks within five with 1:02 remaining, and after Morris missed a 3-point attempt, Noah Vonleh’s layup cut the Wizards’ lead to three. However, Wall’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds left made it 110-104.

Tim Hardaway. Jr. led five Knicks players in double figures with 20 points, and Dotson added 17. Enes Kanter had 13 points and 16 rebounds.

New York outrebounded Washington 55-38.

The Knicks led by nine at halftime but started the third quarter 1 of 12 from field.

Washington pulled within 63-62 on Porter’s 3-pointer with 7:44 left in the quarter. Porter soon hit another trey to give the Wizards their first lead, 67-65, since it was 10-9.

Beal’s 3-pointer and his conversion of an alley-oop from Wall made it 72-65. New York coach David Fizdale called time as the Washington run reached 20-4.

Wall’s driving layup pushed the lead to 80-69 at the 3:33 mark, but New York rallied to within 86-80 by the end of the quarter.

The Knicks closed the first half with an 11-3 run.

New York shot 53.3 percent from the field (23 of 44) in the opening half compared to 44.4 percent for Washington (20 of 45).

—Field Level Media