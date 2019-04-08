Hezonja scores 30 as Knicks earn rare win

Mario Hezonja scored 30 points and hit a 3-pointer with 44.8 seconds left that gave the New York Knicks the lead for good in a 113-110 win over the visiting Washington Wizards.

Apr 7, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) goes up for a layup against the New York Knicks in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

After Hezonja made it 111-110, the Wizards missed twice and then turned the ball over with 17.1 seconds left.

Hezonja hit two foul shots and Washington’s Chasson Randle missed a 3-pointer from the wing with 6.9 seconds left. New York secured the rebound and the rare victory.

In his second start at point guard in place of injured Emmanuel Mudiay, Hezonja made 12 of 21 shots for the Knicks, who snapped a nine-game home losing streak against the Wizards.

Luke Kornet had 17 points and Mitchell Robinson added 11 points and 11 rebounds for New York, which had lost eight of nine.

Jeff Green had 19 points in 16 minutes for Washington, which has lost three straight. Thomas Bryant added 17 points and Bobby Portis contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Washington led by four at halftime, but the Knicks rallied to take the lead before Tomas Satoransky’s dunk started a 13-0 run capped by a Bobby Portis 3-pointer that gave the Wizards a 12-point lead.

With Washington leading 91-82 early in the fourth quarter, Kornet hit a 3-pointer and the Knicks were soon within 95-93 with 8:45 remaining.

New York hung around and Hezonja’s driving dunk tied the score at 103 with 3:11 left and Kevin Knox’s free throw put New York up by one.

The teams traded the lead before Troy Brown Jr.’s 3-pointer gave Washington a 110-108 lead with 57 seconds left, but Hezonja answered from the corner.

Jabari Parker (knee) sat out for Washington.

The Knicks were also minus Kadeem Allen (concussion), Allonzo Trier (strained left calf) and Noah Vonleh (sprained right ankle).

Green’s basket started a 14-2 Washington second-quarter run capped by his jumper and the Wizards led 56-52 at halftime.

