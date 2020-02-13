Hot-shooting Beal lifts Wizards past Knicks

Bradley Beal remained red-hot Wednesday night, when he scored 10 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Washington Wizards pulled away from the New York Knicks, 114-96, in the final game for both teams before the NBA All-Star Break.

Feb 12, 2020; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks small forward Maurice Harkless (3) warms up before a game against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Wizards outscored the Knicks 37-23 in the fourth quarter on their way to winning for the fifth time in seven games. Washington entered Wednesday three games behind the Orlando Magic in the race for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks lost their second straight following a season-high four-game winning streak.

Beal has scored 30 points in back to back games, and has tallied at least 30 in nine of his last 11 games.

Davis Bertans had 16 points off the bench for the Wizards. Isaac Bonga scored 13 points, Troy Brown Jr. had 11 points, and Ian Mahinmi added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Julius Randle finished with 21 points and 13 for the Knicks. Elfrid Payton collected 19 points and eight assists, followed by RJ Barrett with 16 points and Mitchell Robinson with 11.

Neither team led by more than seven points through the first three quarters. The Knicks went on a 12-0 run spanning the second and third quarters to take their biggest lead at 52-46 on a pair of free throws by Barrett 13 seconds into the second half.

The Wizards responded with a 16-3 run to take their biggest lead at 62-55, before Payton and Robinson scored four points apiece in an 8-0 spurt by the Knicks.

A layup by Moritz Wagner snapped the game’s final tie and put Washington ahead 67-65 with 3:55 left.

The Wizards carried a 77-73 lead into the fourth and began pulling away after Bobby Portis was ejected for throwing the ball in the direction of Washington’s Shabazz Napier with 9:02 left.

The technical free throw by Bertans started an 11-4 run for Washington, which took its first double-digit lead at 91-81 on Beal’s 3-pointer with 6:25 remaining.

The Knicks got as close as eight before the Wizards removed any doubt with an 11-0 run, in which Mahinmi scored five points.

—Field Level Media