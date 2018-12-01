Westbrook, Thunder too much for Hawks to handle

Russell Westbrook scored 23 points, finishing one rebound short of a second consecutive triple-double, to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 124-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The Thunder took control with a 38-point second quarter, with Paul George scoring 13 of his 20 points in the quarter to help Oklahoma City turn what was a two-point lead into a 20-point cushion by the break.

George hit three of the Thunder’s seven second-quarter 3-pointers. Westbrook added 11 points in the frame, hitting two from behind the arc.

Alex Abrines hit a career-high seven 3-pointers, going 7 of 11 from the field with all of his attempts coming from behind the arc to finish with 21 points. Oklahoma City was 43.9 percent from behind the 3-point line, hitting 18 of 41 shots from distance.

Thunder backup point guard Dennis Schroder, playing his first game against the Hawks after spending his first five years in the NBA in Atlanta, had 18 points and eight assists off the bench.

The Thunder’s bench scored 49 points.

Westbrook had 10 assists, coming up just shy of breaking a tie with Jason Kidd for third place in triple-doubles in a career.

John Collins and Alex Len scored 19 each to lead the Hawks while Taurean Prince added 15. Rookie point guard Trae Young, in his first NBA game in his home state, was held to nine points on 4-of-15 shooting, missing all three of his 3-point tries.

Collins added 11 rebounds.

It was Oklahoma City’s 14th win in 17 games.

Earlier in the day, though, the Thunder got some bad news when it was announced that Andre Roberson, who has been out for 11 months recovering from knee surgery, had suffered a setback.

Roberson appeared close to return but after suffering a fracture in his left knee, will be out for at least an additional six weeks. The injury occurred during a non-contact workout Thursday, the same day Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said that Roberson was progressing toward a return soon.

The Hawks have lost 12 of 14.

—Field Level Media