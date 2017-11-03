Preview: Celtics at Thunder

The Boston Celtics will try to extend the NBA’s longest winning streak when they put a six-game run on the line at Oklahoma City on Friday. The matchup features the two teams in the league with the greatest point differentials this season, with the Celtics (plus-9.2) trailing the high-powered Thunder (plus-10.9) atop that list.

Both squads have been impressive on the defensive end during their respective winning streaks and Boston held each of its six straight victims to 94 points or fewer. “I thought we’d be a really good defensive team if we played the right way,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters after Wednesday’s 113-86 rout of Sacramento. “We might stink by the end of 82 games on defense. Who knows? Right. But through (eight) games, we’re good.” Oklahoma City held Chicago to 28.2 percent shooting in a 101-69 win before picking up a 110-91 victory at Milwaukee on Wednesday to cap a 2-1 road trip. Russell Westbrook averaged 41 points as the Thunder took both meetings with the Celtics last season.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, NBCS Boston, FS Oklahoma

ABOUT THE CELTICS (6-2): Jaylen Brown matched Kyrie Irving with 22 points in the win over the Kings, but he was much more efficient than his All-Star backcourt mate, making 7-of-8 shots and 5-of-6 3-pointers. “Kyrie and (Al) Horford are going to draw so much attention, especially Kyrie,” Brown told reporters. “I‘m just licking my chops anytime they double-team Kyrie. I‘m just trying to be as ready as possible to take the pressure off them.” Irving scored at least 20 points in each of the six straight wins and he entered Thursday ranked second in the league in steals (2.63 per game).

ABOUT THE THUNDER (4-3): Oklahoma City ranks third in the NBA behind Boston and Utah in scoring defense at 95.7 points per game, which is more than 10 points fewer than last season. The scoring distribution has played out seamlessly after the additions of Carmelo Anthony and Paul George, and it was George leading the way Wednesday with 20 points while making 4-of-8 3-pointers. “It’s the people that we have on the floor,” center Steven Adams told the team’s website after a 14-point, 11-rebound effort. “It puts the defense in really tough bind. It’s either they’re giving up a three, closing out to a really good player or giving up a dunk.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Anthony has one turnover in 94 minutes over his last three games.

2. Oklahoma City has won 10 of the last 12 meetings.

3. Irving averaged 28.5 points and seven assists while shooting 54.5 percent from long range in two games against Oklahoma City last season.

PREDICTION: Thunder 105, Celtics 104