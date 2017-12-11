Preview: Hornets at Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder made a great effort over the summer to bring in a pair of All-Stars and improve the roster but when it comes to crunch time, it’s still Russell Westbrook’s team. Westbrook will try to guide the Thunder to their fifth win in six games when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

Westbrook finished off his triple-double on Saturday at Memphis by sinking the tying and go-ahead free throws in the final seconds of overtime after guiding the team back from a 20-point deficit. “(Westbrook) was really good,” guard Alex Abrines told the team’s website. “He is the leader of this team. We need him to score. We need him to pass the ball and create for his teammates. He’s been doing it all year. He’s one of the best in the world.” The Hornets are losers of three straight and seven of their last eight and are beginning a two-game trip at Oklahoma City before heading to Western Conference-leading Houston on Wednesday. Charlotte finished off a four-game homestand by falling in overtime to the NBA-worst Chicago Bulls on Friday and dropping a 110-99 decision to the Los Angeles Lakers the next night.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FS Southeast (Charlotte), FS Oklahoma

ABOUT THE HORNETS (9-16): Charlotte allowed 56 points in the paint in each of its last two losses and is dealing with an injury situation that had four of the team’s top eight players out by the end of the game on Saturday. Shooting guard Nicolas Batum has been dealing with an elbow injury all season and had it flare up on him again Saturday, when he was limited to two points in 19 minutes. Point guard Kemba Walker is trying to pick up the slack and is averaging 24 points in four games since returning from his own injury -- a shoulder issue that robbed him of two games.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (12-13): Westbrook was one of four Oklahoma City players to reach 20 points on Saturday along with Abrines, Carmelo Anthony and Steven Adams. Abrines, who averages 4.7 points, got the start in place of Paul George (calf) and went off for 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting in 43 minutes. “I‘m more happy about the comeback and the effort that my teammates put out,” Abrines told the team’s website. “We just took our time to find the open man and I just had to be ready. Russ and Melo were able to find me when I was wide open.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. George sat out the last two games with a calf bruise and remains day-to-day.

2. Hornets coach Steve Clifford (undisclosed health issue) missed the last three games and his return is uncertain.

3. Charlotte took both meetings last season, including a 113-101 triumph at Oklahoma City on April 2.

PREDICTION: Thunder 107, Hornets 99