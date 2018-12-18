George, Westbrook help Thunder roll past Bulls

Paul George scored 24 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 121-96 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

George scored 16 points in the final 4:47 of the second quarter as the Thunder closed the quarter on a 23-7 run to seize control of the game.

It looked like Oklahoma City had done that earlier, when a 21-3 run in the first quarter brought it from down five to up 13 before Chicago fought its way back in.

Russell Westbrook had 13 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists for his 111th career triple-double as the Thunder won for the second consecutive game. Steven Adams added 19 and Dennis Schroder 18.

George scored only one point in the second half.

Westbrook capped off the triple-double with his 10th assist with 6:33 remaining as he bounced a pass to Hamidou Diallo in the lane and Diallo finished with a reverse layup as he was fouled by Chandler Hutchison.

Westbrook also added five steals. The Thunder have forced 49 turnovers in the last two games after Chicago gave the ball up 23 times Monday.

Lauri Markkanen led the Bulls with 16 points and a season-high 15 rebounds. Bobby Portis added 16 points as well.

The Bulls were without leading scorer Zach LaVine for the second consecutive game.

Late in the third quarter, a skirmish broke out as Chicago’s Cameron Payne was being called for a foul on Terrance Ferguson.

Nearby, Westbrook and Kris Dunn traded pushes, leading to an altercation between the teams that brought Bulls coach Jim Boylen over in front of the Thunder bench and led to Robin Lopez being restrained in the front row between the bench and the scorer’s table after he got tangled up with Jerami Grant.

After a review, Westbrook and Grant were assessed technicals for the Thunder while Lopez and Dunn were given technicals for Chicago.

Lopez was ejected less than three minutes later after picking up another technical foul.

The Bulls, who were coming off a win over San Antonio, have yet to win back-to-back games this season.

