Thunder’s Westbrook a triple threat in win over Cavs

EditorsNote: Fixed OKC’s 3-point shooting to 6 of 27 (not 22); Added career-high 10 rebounds for Sexton

Russell Westbrook had his 107th career triple-double, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 100-83 victory over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Westbrook had 23 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists. Jerami Grant added 21 points — one off a career high — for the Thunder while Paul George added 18.

Westbrook had the triple-double wrapped up in the third quarter. The career feat tied Jason Kidd for third in NBA history in the category behind Oscar Robertson (181) and Magic Johnson (138).

Oklahoma City locked in on defense in the third quarter, holding Cleveland to just 15 points while taking command.

The Thunder took control with a 13-0 run midway through the third quarter as Oklahoma City led by 11 at the end of the quarter. George had six of the Thunder’s points during the stretch.

Grant added four blocks, part of the Thunder’s season-high 11.

Oklahoma City struggled from behind the 3-point line, shooting just 22.2 percent from beyond the arc (6 of 27).

The Thunder have won 13 of their last 16 games.

Cleveland was just 4 of 9 from the free-throw line, its fewest free throws made since 2005.

The Cavs were without guard Kyle Korver, who has reportedly been traded to the Utah Jazz for guard Alec Burks and a pair of future second-round picks.

Without Korver, Cleveland used just eight players in the game.

Jordan Clarkson led the Cavaliers with 25 points off the bench, going 10 of 22 from the field and making four 3-pointers. Rookie point guard Collin Sexton scored 21 along with a career-high 10 rebounds.

Clarkson helped the Cavaliers jump out to a double-digit lead early with 18 first-half points. He appeared to have 20, but at halftime a shot he hit with just over a minute left in the half was reviewed and it was determined to have left Clarkson’s hands after the shot clock expired.

Cleveland led by as much as 11 in the first half before the Thunder closed the half with a 20-9 run to tie the score at 47-47 by halftime.

—Field Level Media