Schroder sparks Thunder past Cavs for 3rd straight win

Dennis Schroder scored 30 points off the bench to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 109-103 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Feb 5, 2020; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder warms up before the start of a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Schroder might’ve started off on the bench but he played a big role at the end of a tight game.

His corner 3-pointer with 28.3 seconds remaining — immediately following the Cavaliers’ 19th turnover of the game — put the Thunder up by six.

Schroder has scored at least 20 points in seven consecutive games in which he’s come off the bench.

Schroder scored six consecutive Oklahoma City points during the stretch in which the Thunder put the game away in the final 1:03.

With 3:42 left and the Thunder up 95-94, Schroder was called for an offensive foul as he started a drive toward the basket.

Reacting to the foul, Schroder stood up off the floor and sprinted to the opposite basket. Schroder was called for a technical foul for his reaction, though replay showed Collin Sexton bumped him from behind to cause the contact.

The call was overturned on review but Schroder’s technical stood, as the Cavaliers tied it on Kevin Love’s subsequent free throw.

But the Thunder quickly regained the lead on Chris Paul’s pullup jumper seconds later.

Oklahoma City has won eight of its last nine and three in a row.

Schroder was 10 of 17 from the floor.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder.

Cavaliers’ second-year point guard Sexton was hot early, scoring 12 points in the first quarter.

But after going 5 of 6 from the floor early, Sexton was just 4 of 12 the rest of the way, finishing with a team-high 23 points.

Love added 20 points as Cleveland’s losing streak stretched to five games. The Cavaliers have dropped 12 of their last 13.

The Cavaliers were without center Tristan Thompson, who missed his second consecutive game with a sore quad.

Oklahoma City guard Terrance Ferguson played for the first time since Jan. 17 after missing the last eight games due to personal reasons.

