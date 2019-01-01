Thunder hammer Mavs to avenge Sunday loss

EditorsNote: rewords third graf

Paul George scored 14 of his 22 points in a game-opening, 25-10 burst that propelled the host Oklahoma City Thunder to a revenge-achieving 122-102 shellacking of the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Russell Westbrook recorded his league-leading 10th triple-double with a game-high 32 points, 11 rebounds and a game-high 11 assists as the Thunder avenged a 105-103 defeat 24 hours earlier at Dallas.

On Monday, the Thunder put up 32 points in the first and third quarters en route to as much as a 22-point lead in the easy win.

It started with the 25-10 flurry, during which George hit a pair of 3-pointers, a pair of two-pointers and four free throws.

Oklahoma City went on to lead by as many as 17 in the first period and 60-43 at halftime. The closest the Mavericks got in the second half was 12.

Westbrook hit 13 of 24 shots in his triple-double, while Steven Adams collected a game-high 13 rebounds to go with 12 points in a double-double.

Jerami Grant (16 points), Nerlens Noel (15) and Abdel Nader (10) also scored in double figures for Oklahoma City, which won at home for the 13th time in its last 15 games.

Harrison Barnes went for a team-high 25 points for the Mavericks, who lost their ninth in a row on the road.

Luka Doncic had 17 points, while Dennis Smith Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith scored 10 apiece for Dallas, which lost despite outscoring the Thunder 42-18 on 3-pointers.

DeAndre Jordan had a team-high 10 rebounds for the Mavericks.

