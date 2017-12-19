Controversial call leads Thunder past Nuggets

OKLAHOMA CITY -- With time running down in a tie game, Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook dribbled around the perimeter, looking for an opening.

Westbrook finally attacked, driving to the basket and losing the ball as he went up. However, Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig made contact with Westbrook’s right arm.

Craig was incredulous as he was called for the foul, Westbrook hit one of two free throws, and the Nuggets missed a last-second shot as the Thunder came back for a 95-94 win over Denver on Monday at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Westbrook scored a season-high 38 points on 16-of-28 shooting, not attempting a 3-pointer until late in the fourth quarter.

Westbrook hadn’t shot better than 50 percent from the field since Oct. 27 and hadn’t done it while attempting more than 20 shots since late last season against the Nuggets.

But while Westbrook was efficient, Oklahoma City’s offense was mostly stagnant -- especially in the second half -- without Steven Adams in the lineup.

Paul George was just 3 of 13 from the floor en route to eight points, and Carmelo Anthony was just 2 of 6 while scoring four points.

It was the fewest points for George and Anthony combined this season.

Alex Abrines was the only other Thunder player in double figures, scoring 11.

The Nuggets had a chance to win even after Westbrook’s free throws, but Gary Harris’ desperation shot at the buzzer was wide after Denver nearly was called for a five-second violation on the inbounds.

Harris led the Nuggets (16-14) with 17 points. Trey Lyles added 15 and Craig 14 for Denver.

After the Nuggets extended their led to 10 points early in the fourth quarter, the Thunder (15-15) turned things around offensively, with Westbrook taking control to tie the score in the final minutes.

Anthony’s rebound of Jamal Murray’s missed 3-pointer with 28 seconds left set up Westbrook’s drive to the basket.

Oklahoma City led by as many as 15 in the first half, but the Nuggets closed the gap steadily in the third after cutting the lead to eight at the break.

NOTES: Thunder C Steven Adams missed his second consecutive game due to a concussion. Adams went through some workouts Monday morning but remains in the league’s concussion protocol. Rookie Dakari Johnson started in his place and scored eight points. ... For the second consecutive game since returning from injury, Denver C Nikola Jokic came off the bench. He finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. ... Nuggets G Gary Harris went down after being fouled by Thunder G Russell Westbrook under the basket in the third quarter. Harris stayed down for several moments, grabbing his head, but remained in the game. ... Seven of Oklahoma City’s last nine games have been decided by six points or fewer. The Thunder are 6-1 in those games.