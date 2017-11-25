Pistons rally to beat Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Detroit Pistons turned around its momentum Friday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder once again found itself slipping after seemingly gaining some traction.

The Pistons trailed for much of the game but Avery Bradley’s 3-pointer with 2:01 remaining helped Detroit pull off a 99-98 win at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Andre Drummond led the Pistons (12-6) with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Ish Smith added 15 points off the bench.

Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder (8-10), who were coming off a win over Golden State on Wednesday.

Detroit had lost three of its last four.

As the Thunder tried to climb back in the game in the final three minutes, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony missed a series of 3-pointers. Westbrook missed four and Anthony two during the final 2:41.

But it was Andre Roberson who hit a 3-pointer with 46 seconds left to pull Oklahoma City to within one, 97-96.

The Thunder had a chance to win the game in the final seconds, with Westbrook elevating over Bradley for a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

But Westbrook’s shot rattled in and out of the basket, falling harmlessly and sending the Thunder to their third loss in four games.

Westbrook was just 10 of 29 from the floor and 1 of 10 from behind the 3-point line.

Detroit didn’t have a lead in the game until Smith attacked the basket for a layup with 10:41 remaining to put the Pistons up 81-79.

The game was the first meeting between Detroit’s Reggie Jackson and the Thunder since Jackson’s former teammates took exception to what they felt was excessive celebration from Jackson after a Pistons win in late March 2016.

“We’ll see him down the line,” Westbrook said then. “We’ll take care of that when we get there.”

Jackson was traded away from the Thunder in February 2015 after Jackson asked to be traded to a team where he could start.

But Jackson did not play in either of the meetings between the teams last season and with more than a year passing since that incident in Detroit, tensions had calmed between the two.

Notes: Pistons G Ish Smith hit a heave from just outside the 3-point line on the opposite end of the floor to end the first quarter. ... Oklahoma City PG Russell Westbrook went 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. No other Thunder player made it to the free-throw line until Jerami Grant in the opening minute of the fourth. Grant missed the shot, the only one of the night for a Thunder player outside of Westbrook.