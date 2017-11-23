Westbrook, Thunder storm past Warriors

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder are still figuring out how to play with the new pieces they added in the offseason in an attempt to compete with the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

For at least one night against the Warriors, the Thunder looked the part, blasting Golden State 108-91 on Wednesday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Westbrook had 34 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Thunder, who jumped ahead early and steadily extended the lead throughout the first three quarters, building a margin as big as 26 points.

It was Oklahoma City’s first win over the Warriors since Game 4 of the 2016 Western Conference finals when the Thunder, won to go up 3-1 in the series. The Warriors won three consecutive games to advance to the NBA Finals and then won all four games against the Thunder last season.

Golden State took just its second loss in 11 games.

Steph Curry led the Warriors (13-5) with 24 points, while Kevin Durant added 21. Golden State’s starters sat during the fourth quarter after Oklahoma City built a 23-point lead.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Thunder (8-9), who have struggled to find their footing after the offseason additions of Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.

A year ago, the Thunder roster was stripped of much of its star power after Durant’s decision to sign with Golden State, but this year the Thunder brought in George and Anthony to try to build a contender around Westbrook, the reigning Most Valuable Player.

Earlier in the day, Durant and coach Steve Kerr discussed the Thunder’s issues and said it takes time to get acclimated to new talent.

“Offensively, we kinda went through the same thing last year when KD arrived here,” Kerr said. “When you gotta incorporate a guy who is gonna shoot the ball a lot, it’s not an easy thing to do. So they’re figuring it out.”

While Westbrook took over at times -- including on back-to-back steals in the third quarter that ended with finishes at the rim for him -- he got plenty of help from George and Anthony.

The two first-year Thunder players combined for 42 points, with Anthony scoring 22. Steven Adams added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

Notes: Warriors F Kevin Durant returned to the lineup after missing a game with a sprained ankle over the weekend. ... About midway through the third quarter, Durant and Thunder PG Russell Westbrook were called for a double technical after the two butted hears under the Warriors’ basket. ... Golden State coach Steve Kerr and F Draymond Green were given technicals during a short span in the third quarter.