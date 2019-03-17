Warriors start hot, cruise past Thunder

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Deleted second first references

Mar 16, 2019; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before the start of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry scored 33 points and Klay Thompson added 23 to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 110-88 win over the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

Golden State had struggled in the first quarter for a stretch until recently, being outscored by 28 in the first quarter over a 10-game stint.

But in the last four games, the Warriors have started turning around their early fortunes.

They continued that trend Saturday with 40 first-quarter points, Golden State’s most points in any quarter since Feb. 6.

Oklahoma City trailed 40-27 after the first period and never came closer than seven points the rest of the way.

The Warriors hit seven first-quarter 3-pointers, including two each by Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green.

Curry had been inefficient recently from the field but was 10 of 23 from the floor and 5 of 12 from behind the 3-point line Saturday.

While the Warriors got off to a hot start offensively, the Thunder struggled to find much offensive rhythm.

Russell Westbrook missed his first eight field goals, not hitting a shot from the floor until early in the third quarter. Westbrook was just 2-for-16 from the floor, finishing with seven points.

Paul George was just 1 of 5 from behind the 3-point line in the first half as Oklahoma City was just 5 for 19 from behind the arc in the first half.

George finished with 29 points to lead the Thunder but was just 9 of 25 from the floor.

The win was the second consecutive for the Warriors to start a four-game road trip. Oklahoma City lost its second consecutive game.

Warriors star Kevin Durant missed his second consecutive game with a right ankle contusion, though Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Durant is likely to return Monday at San Antonio.

All three games this season between the teams have been missing All-Stars. Westbrook missed the season-opener in Oakland, and Curry and Green missed the Nov. 21 game.

—Field Level Media