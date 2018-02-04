Lakers break Oklahoma City jinx

Brandon Ingram dropped in a layup while being fouled by Paul George with 3:32 to go and Jordan Clarkson made it a four-point play after a technical foul on the Oklahoma City All-Star, allowing the Los Angeles Lakers to break free from the Thunder en route to a 108-104 victory Sunday in Oklahoma City, Okla.

The loss ended seven years of frustration for the Lakers, who had lost 11 straight at Oklahoma City by an average of 21.1 points per game.

The Thunder had defeated Los Angeles in their first two meetings this season, including 114-90 in mid-January in an earlier duel in Oklahoma City.

Playing once again without Lonzo Ball, out with a sprained left MCL, the Lakers held a slight upper hand on the Thunder for most of the game, but led just 91-88 after a pair of free throws by George with 6:38 to go.

Ingram then nailed a 3-pointer to double the margin.

The Lakers were up 98-92 before George protested being called for his foul on Ingram’s driving hoop. The second-year standout made his free throw, and when Clarkson converted the technical shot, Los Angeles had its biggest lead of the game to that point, 102-92.

Consecutive hoops by Russell Westbrook and George in the final 64 seconds closed the gap to six, but George missed a shot after a steal and Westbrook committed a turnover following an offensive rebound, stalling the Thunder rally.

Brook Lopez, who connected on four of his team’s 13 3-pointers, scored 20 points to lead six players in double figures for the Lakers, who completed a 3-2 trip with the 10th win in their last 14 games.

Julius Randle (19), Clarkson (18), Ingram (16), Josh Hart (14) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (13) also scored in double figures for the Lakers. Hart had a team-high 11 rebounds to complete a double-double.

Westbrook had a game-high 36 points for the Thunder, who lost their fourth straight after having won their previous eight in a row. He made 15 of his 25 shots, but failed on all four of his 3-point attempts.

Westbrook also had a game-high nine assists.

George (26), Steven Adams (12) and Carmelo Anthony (10) also scored in double figures for Oklahoma City. Anthony completed a double-double with a game-high 13 rebounds, while backup Jerami Grant had 10 to go with nine points.

--Field Level Media