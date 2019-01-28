George's 36 lead Thunder past Bucks

EditorsNote: Fixes headline

Paul George scored 36 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 118-112 home win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

The Thunder led by as many as 19 in the second half but the Bucks cut the lead to seven with nine consecutive points — all on 3-pointers — late in the third quarter before briefly cutting the lead to six.

But then George, who scored 21 points in the first half, sank a 3-pointer in the final minute to help cool off Milwaukee’s run. Dennis Schroder followed with another long 3-pointer to give the Thunder a double-digit lead going into the fourth.

George hit a season-high eight 3-pointers as Oklahoma City hit 16 from behind the arc.

The Thunder have won five consecutive games, sweeping their three-game homestand that also included wins over New Orleans and Portland.

Russell Westbrook had a triple-double in all three games of the homestand, finishing with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Six Thunder players scored in double figures.

Oklahoma City was just 14 of 25 from the free-throw line.

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Milwaukee, which was playing the first of five consecutive games away from home.

Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams was knocked out of the game with a right ankle sprain near the end of the first quarter. Adams went to the locker room but returned with just less than three minutes remaining before half.

After halftime, with Oklahoma City’s defense struggling as Milwaukee adjusted, Adams helped keep the Thunder ahead, scoring 10 points in the first four-plus minutes of the third quarter.

The Thunder made life miserable for Giannis Antetokounmpo early, as the All-Star missed all six of his first-half field goals, scoring just three points before intermission, all at the free-throw line.

But Antetokounmpo scored 24 second-half points to lead Milwaukee with 27. Khris Middleton added 22. Antetokounmpo also had 18 rebounds.

The Bucks jumped out to a big lead early, scoring the game’s initial eight points over the first two-plus minutes. From there, though, the Thunder outscored Milwaukee 31-17 over the last 9:27 of the quarter to take control.

