Report: OKC's Noel has concussion after fall

Jan 8, 2019; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Nerlens Noel (3) is examined after suffering an apparent injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Minnesota won 119-117. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel sustained a concussion but appears to have escaped additional injuries after his head violently hit the court Tuesday night after he fell defending a third-quarter play by Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins.

The Athletic reported Wednesday morning that tests showed he didn’t break any bones. He was knocked unconscious but was alert when he was taken off the court on a stretcher. He will continue to undergo further evaluations, according to the report.

Noel was taken to OU Medical Center and remained there overnight. The team has not released any details or updated his condition.

Wiggins expressed his concern after the game, which the Timberwolves won 119-117.

“I just tried to make an aggressive move and dunk,” Wiggins said. “He tried to contest it. I think he fell wrong. I didn’t really see it until I saw him on the ground. Hopefully he’s good. I hope nothing but the best for him. I hope he gets healthy soon and comes back stronger.”

Noel, 24, is in his first season in Oklahoma City after four seasons with Philadelphia and Dallas. He has appeared in 39 games for the Thunder, averaging 5.1 points and 4.6 rebounds. He has posted 20 straight games with a blocked shot.

—Field Level Media