Sixers beat Thunder for first time since 2008

Feb 28, 2019; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (17) shoots against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Tobias Harris scored 32 points, and Ben Simmons had a triple-double as the visiting Philadelphia 76ers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-104 on Thursday night.

The 76ers’ win broke the Thunder’s 19-game winning streak in the series, snapping the longest active streak in the NBA.

Philadelphia had not beaten Oklahoma City since Nov. 15, 2008. The 76ers had never beaten Oklahoma City on the road, with the last road win over the Thunder franchise coming before the team moved from Seattle.

Simmons’ final rebound was a big one, a grab on the offensive end with less than 10 seconds remaining before the ball was batted out of bounds.

JJ Redick hit two free throws with less than two seconds remaining to put the game away and give the 76ers their fourth win in the past five games.

Simmons had 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season.

He wasn’t the only player with a triple-double in the game.

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his 25th triple-double of the season. However, he shot just 8 of 24 from the floor.

Jerami Grant also scored 23 for the Thunder, who lost for the third consecutive game and fourth in five games.

Philadelphia let big leads slip away, as a 16-point first-half advantage twice turned into just a two-point lead before the 76ers pulled away again.

The Thunder broke through and tied the score with just more than five minutes left.

But then Harris took over, as the forward acquired in a trade in early February produced eight consecutive points. It was Harris’ best offensive game since the trade.

The 76ers were without center Joel Embiid for the fourth consecutive game due to left knee tendinitis.

Before the game, Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown said it was “completely up in the air” whether Embiid would play Saturday against the visiting Golden State Warriors.

The Thunder missed forward Paul George, who sat out because of right shoulder soreness. It was just George’s second missed game of the season.

—Field Level Media