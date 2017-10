F Paul George finished the night with 22 points, five rebounds and five steals as the Thunder dropped to 1-1.

F Carmelo Anthony added a game-high 26 points as the Thunder dropped to 1-1.

G Russell Westbrook finished with six points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. Westbrook had a big first half on the backboards with 10 rebounds. No other Oklahoma City player had more than three.