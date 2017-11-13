FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 13, 2017

Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Steven Adams missed his second consecutive game with a right calf contusion.

F Jerami Grant started in place of Carmelo Anthony, scoring 10 points in his fifth career start.

G Josh Huestis scored a career-high nine points, six in the second quarter.

G Paul George scored 37 points to lead the Thunder, who were without starters Steven Adams and Carmelo Anthony, to a 112-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

F Patrick Patterson scored seven points in the first half to set a season high. He came into the game averaging just 2.3 points per game and had never scored more than six.

F Carmelo Anthony was a late scratch from the game with back soreness.

G Russell Westbrook finished with 27 points but missed out on a triple-double for the sixth straight game. Westbrook set an NBA record with 42 triple-doubles last season. His six-game drought matches his longest from last season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
