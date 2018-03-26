Blazers complete season sweep of Thunder

CJ McCollum scored 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter as the Portland Trail Blazers got past the host Oklahoma City Thunder 108-105 on Sunday at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Damian Lillard added 24 points for the Trail Blazers, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Moe Harkless scored 16 points for Portland, which swept its season series with Oklahoma City 4-0.

Russell Westbrook collected 23 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals for Oklahoma City. Steven Adams had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder, who got 17 points from Jerami Grant and 16 from Paul George.

McCollum scored 14 points and Lillard 13 to lift Portland to a 57-52 halftime lead. Adams had 14 first-half points for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder rallied to take a 78-75 lead late in the third quarter. Harkless’ 3-point shot as time expired in the period gave Portland an 82-80 edge.

Patrick Patterson’s 3-pointer gave Oklahoma City an 89-87 lead with 9:03 left. McCollum tied it at 89-89 on a turnaround jumper. Westbrook and Harkless traded baskets, and Grant put the Thunder ahead 93-91 on a pair at the foul line with 7:17 remaining.

McCollum’s driving banker got Portland even at 93-93 with 6:41 to play. Westbrook sank two free throws for a 95-93 Oklahoma City lead with 6:25 to go. McCollum followed with a 3-pointer to push the Blazers back ahead 96-95, but Alex Abrines knocked down a trey and Westbrook hit 1 of 2 foul shots, and the Thunder were on top 99-96.

A jump hook by Nurkic cut the difference to 99-98, but Westbrook answered with a jumper to make it 101-98 with 4:05 to go. Harkless scored on a driving dunk to trim it to 101-100 with 2:50 to play. Nurkic followed with a rebound basket to give Portland a 102-101 lead with 2:10 left.

Westbrook’s jumper gave Oklahoma City a 103-102 advantage with 1:09 to play, but Lillard drilled a trey with 40.1 seconds remaining to give Portland a 105-103 lead. Westbrook’s driving layup tied it at 105-105, but McCollum canned a jumper and the Blazers were ahead 107-105 with 18.5 seconds to go.

After a Carmelo Anthony turnover, Portland’s Al-Farouq Aminu split a pair at the line with seven seconds left for a 108-105 lead. Anthony missed a 3-point attempt just before time expired.

Portland jumped to an 11-2 lead as the Thunder missed their first seven shots from the field. The Blazers kept up the pressure, increasing the advantage to 34-17 after one quarter, Lillard leading the way with 11 points.

The Blazers hiked their edge to 38-20 early in the second quarter. Oklahoma City cut it to 40-29 on seven straight points by Raymond Felton. Portland led 44-29 when the Thunder used a 16-0 run to take the lead at 45-44 midway through the quarter. Portland came back with a 13-4 run to go ahead 57-49. The Blazers carried a five-point lead into the half.

