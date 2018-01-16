Westbrook tossed, but Thunder hold on vs. Kings

Russell Westbrook produced a double-double while Carmelo Anthony scored 15 of his 20 points in a turnaround third quarter to carry the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 95-88 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Westbrook finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds and was the linchpin of an 13-4 run the Thunder used to close the second period and slice into a 15-point deficit. The Kings led 48-33 with just over three minutes remaining in the first half before Westbrook scored six consecutive points for the Thunder. He later added a driving layup to pull Oklahoma City to within 50-46.

Westbrook lost his composure after he picked up consecutive technical fouls and was ejected by referee Matt Boland with 2:51 remaining in the game. He recorded 10 turnovers along with nine assists in 33 minutes.

Anthony assumed the scoring burden in the third quarter, opening the frame with a 3-pointer before later drilling two 3s in succession, the latter of which pushed the Thunder ahead 64-61. That spurt was part of a brilliant stretch of offensive execution for Oklahoma City, which strung together nine consecutive field goals made either by dunk (six) or from behind the arc (three).

The Kings, meanwhile, collapsed offensively, mustering 16 points on 6-of-21 shooting in the third to undermine a promising first half. Sacramento shot 50 percent (11-for-22) in the first quarter and, behind 24 first-half bench points, seized its lead with a 13-3 spurt in the second.

Sacramento lost all semblance of offensive rhythm in the third quarter and suffered its fifth consecutive loss and eighth defeat in nine games. The Thunder, which led by as many as 16 points, had lost three of four.

Anthony added nine rebounds and two blocks to his ledger while Steven Adams chipped in a double-double of 13 points and 13 boards despite missing 9 of 12 free throws. Paul George posted 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and a game-high five steals for the Thunder.

Buddy Hield scored 16 off the bench to pace the Kings. Willie Cauley-Stein added 15 points and seven rebounds.

--Field Level Media