Schroder's big second half leads Thunder past Spurs

Dennis Schroder scored all 19 of his points in the second half as the Oklahoma City Thunder picked up a come-from-behind 122-112 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at home Saturday.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Thunder. It was just San Antonio’s second loss in its last eight games.

After trailing by nine at halftime, the Thunder took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Spurs 35-20.

Schroder scored the final seven Thunder points of the quarter to help Oklahoma City lead going into the fourth. Schroder kept up his strong play, most noticeably with his steal with just more than five minutes remaining.

Schroder jumped into a passing lane, grabbed the ball and raced upcourt, passing the ball between his legs to Russell Westbrook for a layup that put the Thunder up by 12.

The bucket was two of 18 fast-break points for Oklahoma City after halftime.

Schroder also added six assists and four steals with no turnovers.

Westbrook led the Thunder with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Paul George finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Westbrook was 8 of 15 from the field in the second half after going just 1 for 9 with four points before the break.

But it was Oklahoma City’s bench that played the biggest role in helping the Thunder break out of their slump.

Schroder was one of three Thunder reserves with at least 13 points, and they combined for 47 of the team’s 48 off the bench. Abdel Nader had 15 points and Patrick Patterson 13.

The Thunder scored 21 points off 14 San Antonio turnovers while only turning the ball over seven times.

Marco Belinelli had a season-high 24 points off the bench to lead San Antonio. DeMar DeRozan added 18, while LaMarcus Aldridge, coming off a 56-point performance in Thursday’s 154-147 double-overtime win over the Thunder in San Antonio, scored 17 points.

Two nights after going 16 of 19 from behind the 3-point line, San Antonio struggled from behind the arc in the return game of the home-and-home. The Spurs were just 10 of 31 from behind the arc.

