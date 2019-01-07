Beal, Porter lead Wizards past Thunder

Bradley Beal scored 25 points, including seven in the decisive third quarter, to lead the Washington Wizards to a 116-98 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It was Washington’s first road win since Dec. 5, breaking an eight-game road losing streak.

The Wizards had never won in Oklahoma City. Their last road win against the franchise came in March 2008 when Washington picked up a win at Seattle’s Key Arena against the SuperSonics.

The next season, the Sonics moved to Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City led early in the third quarter after scoring the first eight points of the second half.

But from there, the Wizards dominated the rest of the third, outscoring the Thunder 36-21 the rest of the way.

Beal and Otto Porter did most of the damage, with Porter scoring eight of his 20 off the bench in the third. Washington’s bench scored 42 points.

Porter was 4 of 6 from behind the 3-point line in the win.

Jeff Green added 16 for Washington, while Tomas Satoransky scored 15.

It was the third time in four games Satoransky scored 14 or more points. He’d done it just once before this season.

The Wizards extended their lead to as much as 23 early in the fourth quarter before the Thunder briefly cut the lead to as little as 15.

A big reason for Washington’s win was its success on the offensive glass. The Wizards entered the game as the third-worst offensive rebounding team in the NBA but came up with 16 in the win, one off their team high for the year.

Washington outrebounded the Thunder overall 55-41.

The Wizards also protected the ball well, turning the ball over just nine times, only the third time this season they’ve turned the ball over fewer than 10 times.

Russell Westbrook finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists, earning his 12th triple-double of the season and his third in the last four games by the time the third quarter ended.

Paul George added 20 and Jerami Grant 17 as the Thunder had their three-game winning streak snapped.

—Field Level Media