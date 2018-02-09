Fournier, Magic edge Hawks

Evan Fournier scored 22 points and made big shots in the final minutes to lead the Orlando Magic past the Atlanta Hawks 100-98 on Thursday at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

Fournier converted a three-point play then knocked down a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to give the Magic a 92-87 lead with two minutes to play. Fournier also hit a jumper with a minute left to help finish off the Hawks.

Taurean Prince and Dewayne Dedmon each hit 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds for the Hawks, but D.J. Augustin hit a pair of free throws with 7.7 seconds to play to seal the win for the Magic.

Orlando came from 21 points down to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. It was the Magic’s sixth-largest comeback win in franchise history, and they kept the momentum going Thursday against the Hawks.

Augustin finished with 18 points, and Marreese Speights added 14 points off the bench for Orlando, which won its third consecutive game.

Dennis Schroder and Prince each scored 19 points for the Hawks, who committed 17 turnovers. Atlanta’s Malcolm Delaney and Tyler Dorsey each finished with 11 points.

Atlanta led 70-69 heading into the fourth quarter. The game stayed tight into the final minutes. Jonathon Simmons hit a 17-foot, pull-up jumper that trimmed the Hawks’ lead to 84-83 with four minutes to play.

Both teams made moves ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. The Magic shipped fourth-year point guard Elfrid Payton to the Phoenix Suns for a 2018 second-round pick. Payton was having his best season offensively and had improved his shooting, but he never lived up to his billing as the 10th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

The Hawks sent reserve guard Luke Babbitt to the Miami Heat for injured forward Okaro White, whom they immediately waived. White had missed much of the season after undergoing leg surgery.

Orlando remains at home to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. The Hawks return home to face Cleveland on Friday.

