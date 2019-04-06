Magic offense on target in rout of Hawks

The Orlando Magic set an offensive season high with a 149-113 rout of the Atlanta Hawks in their final home game of the regular season Friday night.

Apr 5, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) defends against Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince (12) during the first quarter at Amway Center.

It was the third-highest point total in Orlando’s history. The Magic’s scoring record is 155, set back in 1990. The Magic set a franchise record for points scored in a first half with 81 and led by as much as 38 in the opening half.

Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross led the offensive surge, scoring 25 points apiece. Vucevic added 11 rebounds for his 59th double-double of the season. Jonathan Isaac scored 12 points in the first quarter and finished with 18 in the game.

The record-setting performance couldn’t have come at a better time. Four Eastern Conference teams — separated by just one game — are vying for three playoff spots. Orlando came into the night holding the eighth and final playoff spot, just a half-game ahead of the Miami Heat and a half-game behind the sixth-seeded Detroit Pistons.

Orlando (40-40) is back to .500 for the first time since Dec. 4. If the Magic win their final two games, they would make the playoffs for the first time in six years — the longest playoff drought in franchise history.

Orlando plays at Boston on Sunday before finishing up the regular season in Charlotte on Wednesday.

Trae Young had 22 points for the Hawks, and John Collins scored 20. Atlanta (29-51) has the fifth-worst record in the NBA.

The score was tied at five until Orlando broke the game wide open with a 22-2 run. The Magic scored 42 points and held a 24-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Orlando didn’t let up in the second, playing a nearly flawless half and beating Atlanta in almost every statistical category. The Magic outshot the Hawks 66 percent to 34 percent, outrebounded them 33-18, and hit nine 3-pointers to Atlanta’s five.

—Field Level Media