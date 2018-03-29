Nets hold off Magic in fourth, snap losing skid

D’Angelo Russell had 16 points and 12 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets finally held on to a late lead in a 111-104 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

DeMarre Carroll added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Joe Harris had his second straight productive game off the bench with 14 points for the Nets, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Brooklyn took leads into the fourth quarter in each of its last three games but was unable to hold on in losses to the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Nets wouldn’t let another lead slip away Wednesday and separated themselves from the Magic in the third quarter. Allen Crabbe connected on a pair of 3-pointers midway through the quarter, giving Brooklyn an 81-67 advantage. Crabbe finished with 13 points.

Nikola Vucevic rallied the Magic back, fueling a 14-4 run to close out the third quarter and trimming the Brooklyn lead to 85-81 heading into the fourth quarter.

Vucevic led the Magic with 24 points and 15 rebounds, and Mario Hezonja finished with 23 points.

The Nets opened the fourth quarter with a decisive 17-4 spurt. Harris, who was coming off a 30-point performance against Cleveland, hit a 3-pointer, and Dante Cunningham threw down a dunk off an assist from Caris LeVert as the Brooklyn lead grew back to double digits.

LeVert had 16 points off the bench.

The Nets led 58-51 at halftime, behind 10 points and five assists from Russell.

Jarrett Allen finished with 15 points, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 14 points as all five Brooklyn starters scored in double figures.

The Magic were coming off a 105-99 win over the Phoenix Suns, only their second victory in their last 10 games.

With two weeks left in the regular season, only three games separate the Nets, Magic, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Orlando hosts the Bulls on Friday.

The Nets play five of their last seven games on the road, beginning Saturday at the Miami Heat.

