Vucevic's double-double powers Magic over Nets, 102-89

A big third quarter helped the Orlando Magic beat the Brooklyn Nets 102-89 at home Saturday night.

Feb 2, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) enters the arena prior to the game between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Six players scored in double figures for Orlando, led by Nikola Vucevic, who had 24 points and 12 rebounds. Evan Fournier added 16 points and Aaron Gordon had 15.

The Magic won back-to-back games for the first time in three weeks. Orlando had lost four straight before its 107-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

D’Angelo Russell led Brooklyn with 23 points and six assists, and Shabazz Napier added 15 off the bench. The Nets have lost three of their last four and snapped a streak of 11 consecutive games scoring at least 100 points.

Orlando charged into the lead with a 21-6 run midway through the third quarter. D.J. Augustin scored eight straight during the spurt, and the Magic led 78-70 after the third quarter. Orlando shot 61.9 percent in the period after poor shooting in the first half.

The Magic kept it going in the fourth as the Nets never got closer than six points down the stretch.

Napier hit three 3-pointers in the closing minute of the first half, including one at the buzzer to give Brooklyn a 48-44 halftime lead.

Orlando took the lead early and led by as much as 13 in the first quarter. The Nets trailed much of the first half until one of Napier’s 3s put Brooklyn ahead 45-42 with 20.4 seconds left in the second quarter.

Both teams struggled offensively in the first half, each shooting under 36 percent from the field.

Magic rookie center, Mo Bamba, sat out the game with a sore lower left leg and will be evaluated further.

The Nets have been playing without guard Spencer Dinwiddie the past five games after he tore ligaments in his right thumb. Dinwiddie averages 17.2 games this season.

Brooklyn hosts Milwaukee on Monday, and Orlando goes on the road to play Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

—Field Level Media