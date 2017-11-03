Preview: Bulls at Magic

Aaron Gordon raised his level of play right along with the red-hot Orlando Magic and the former fourth-overall pick looks to continue his resurgence when the struggling Chicago Bulls pay a visit on Friday night. Gordon, who scored a career-high 12.7 points per game last season, is averaging 20.7 early on in 2017-18 and drained a decisive 3-pointer with 52 seconds remaining in Wednesday’s 101-99 victory at Memphis.

“There’s more to come,” Gordon, who is shooting 60.9 percent from the field over the last five games, told the Orlando Sentinel. “Obviously, I’m happy but I’m not satisfied. I’m definitely at peace with where my shot is now, but there’s just more to come.” Orlando rebounded from a loss at Charlotte in the opener of its latest road trip by knocking off New Orleans and Memphis on the way to winning six of eight to start the season, following a disappointing 29-53 campaign in 2016-17. The Bulls are in rebuilding mode and their record shows it with one victory in the first six games and 100 or fewer points scored in five of the contests. Rookie Lauri Markkanen, the seventh pick in last June’s draft, has been impressive so far and delivered a season-best 25 points in Chicago’s 97-91 loss at Miami on Wednesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FS Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE BULLS (1-5): Markkanen, a 7-0 power forward, is averaging 17.2 points to go along with 9.3 rebounds after draining 9-of-18 from the field against Heat and made 17-of-43 from 3-point range in his first six NBA contests. Guard Kris Dunn, one of the key players acquired in the Jimmy Butler deal, posted 19 total points on 9-of-24 shooting with 11 rebounds and eight assists in his first two games with Chicago after missing four with a finger injury. Center Robin Lopez poured in a season-high 22 points against Miami after managing just 10 in the 101-69 setback against Oklahoma City last Saturday.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (6-2): Gordon has given Orlando another strong offensive option, but guard Evan Fournier led the way in the first eight games while scoring at least 20 in seven of them and averaging 22 with 24 made 3-pointers. Fournier is shooting 55.8 percent from behind the arc and Gordon 57.7 to lead the Magic, who top the league in 3-point shooting percentage at 42.2 after draining 13-of-29 on Wednesday. Elfrid Payton (hamstring) is questionable and fellow point guard D.J. Augustin (hamstring) is not expected to play Friday, which should give more playing time to guard Shelvin Mack (5.6 points, 4.6 assists).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Orlando C Nikola Vucevic, who is shooting 55.5 percent from the field, hopes to rebound from a season-low seven points against Memphis.

2. Chicago G Justin Holiday is averaging 14.7 points overall, but made just 7-of-31 from the field the last two games.

3. The Bulls, who finished eighth in the Eastern Conference last season, won three of the four meetings in 2016-17.

PREDICTION: Magic 112, Bulls 96