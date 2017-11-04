Bulls blow by Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Justin Holiday scored 19 points and David Nwaba added 16 points to lead the Chicago Bulls to a surprisingly easy 105-83 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night at the Amway Center.

The Bulls (2-5) never trailed after grabbing the lead early in the second half, coasting past the lifeless Magic (6-3).

Center Robin Lopez had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Chicago. Rookie Lauri Markkanen had 13 points and nine rebounds. Reserve Kris Dunn scored 11 points and hit three of his five 3-point attempts. Paul Zipser had 10 and Denzel Valentine had 11.

Evan Fournier led the Magic with 21 points. Nikola Vucevic had 14 points.

The Magic, who came into the game averaging 114.9 points, scored just 19 points in the second quarter and 15 in the third. They shot just 40.7 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from the 3-point line.

The Bulls, who shot 47.1 percent from the field, led by as many as 24 points midway in the fourth.

The Bulls led 73-60 going into the fourth quarter. Lopez scored nine points in the third when the Bulls took control.

The Magic missed 11 consecutive shots spanning the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth. Valentine hit a 3-pointer for an 80-60 lead.

Magic led 45-44 at halftime after trailing by as many as 11 points early. Fournier and Vucevic had 14 and 11 points, respectively, by intermission.

The Bulls got 14 points from Holiday in the first quarter, but he failed to score in the second when the Magic grabbed their first lead. Markkanen hit 5 of 7 shots in the first half for 12 points.

The Magic never led more by more than two points in the first half, and were hurt by poor long-distance shooting (2 of 11) early.

NOTES: Magic PG Shelvin Mack started for the first time this season, replacing Elfrid Payton and D.J. Augustin, both out with hamstring injuries. ... Payton, expected to be the starter this season, missed his seventh consecutive game Friday, but he is expected to return Sunday against Boston. ... Augustin, who had started the last six games in place of Payton, was injured Wednesday. ... Bulls F Nikola Mirotic remained in Chicago under the league’s concussion protocol after being punched in the face Oct. 17 by teammate Bobby Portis and sustaining two broken bones. Portis was in Orlando with the team, practicing and working out while he serves an eight-game suspension that ends after Saturday night. ... Bulls rookie PF Lauri Markkhanen came into the game with 17 3-pointers, the most by any rookie in league history through his first six games. He was 3 of 4 from long range on Friday.