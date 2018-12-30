Fournier's buzzer-beater lifts Magic over Pistons

Evan Fournier made his second game-winning shot of the season to lift the Orlando Magic to a 109-107 win over the visiting Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon.

Detroit tied the game at 107 when Reggie Bullock was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 2.5 seconds remaining and made all three free throws. Orlando inbounded the ball at the other end to Fournier, who drove to his right and hit a floater from the free-throw line at the buzzer.

Fournier had 13 points in the game, and Nikola Vucevic continued his hot streak. Vucevic had 22 points and 11 rebounds and is averaging 24.7 points, 14.7 rebounds over the last three games.

D.J. Augustin had 26 points and eight assists, but left the game with what appeared to be a right ankle injury with 1:44 left. Aaron Gordon added 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Orlando has won back-to-back games after dropping four straight. The Magic were coming off their biggest win of the season, a 29-point victory against Toronto Friday night.

Detroit was coming off its largest loss of the season, a 37-point defeat to Indiana. The Pistons are 3-11 in their last 14 games.

Luke Kennard led Detroit with 16 points. Bullock and Blake Griffin added 15 apiece and Andre Drummond added 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Augustin hit back-to-back 3-pointers to separate the Magic from the Pistons in the fourth quarter. Jonathan Isaac followed that up with a breakaway layup, and Orlando took a 95-87 lead with 7:07 left in the game. The Magic maintained that lead until Detroit used with a 12-2 run to tie the game.

Orlando led 62-59 at halftime and had a 14-point lead in the second quarter, but Detroit’s second team helped the Pistons climb back into the game.

Gordon sparked a 16-0 Magic run with a reverse dunk early in the first quarter. The Magic led 37-23 with 9:51 to play in the second, but Kennard carried the Pistons back into the game. Detroit’s bench combined for 32 points, including 13 from Kennard in the first half.

Detroit continues a four-game road trip Tuesday in Milwaukee. Orlando kicks off a six-game road trip in Charlotte Monday night.

