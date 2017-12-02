Hot-shooting Warriors rout Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Klay Thompson scored 27 points and the hot-shooting Golden State Warriors led from start to finish in a 133-112 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Kevin Durant scored 25 points and made 10 of 14 shots, but he was ejected with 4:52 remaining for cursing at an official following his final basket.

Steph Curry had 23 points and 10 assists. Jordan Bell had 16 points. Draymond Green scored 12 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers in the second period. Omri Casspi had 11 points.

The Warriors (17-6) shot 62.5 percent (55 of 88) from the field and did as they pleased offensively throughout the game.

Aaron Gordon led the Magic with 29 points and seven rebounds. He made five of 11 3-pointers. Evan Fournier scored 22 points. Jonathon Simmons had 18 points. D.J. Augustin and Elfrid Payton scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.

It was the seventh consecutive game the Warriors made at least 10 3-pointers. They made 12 of 24 Friday.

The Magic never got closer than eight points in the second half and never seriously challenged for the lead.

The Warriors used a 12-0 run and three consecutive baskets by Thompson midway in the third period to up their lead to 19 points. They led 102-91 going into the fourth.

The Warriors led 78-63 at intermission, their highest scoring half this season. Durant and Curry had 19 and 17 points, respectively, and the Warriors shot 68.2 percent (30 of 44) from the field. They also made nine of their 14 3-point attempts in those first two periods.

Fournier had 16 points and made six of his seven shots. The Magic shot 51 percent in the first half, but they never led as the Warriors did as they pleased.

The Warriors made 18 of their first 24 shots (75 percent) and led 41-34 after the first quarter. It was the seventh time this season they scored at least 40 points in the first 12 minutes. Durant had 10 points in the first five minutes.

NOTES: The Warriors were without F Andre Iguodala (sore left knee). ... The Magic were without G Terrance Ross (non-displaced fracture in his right leg), who was hurt on Wednesday and is out indefinitely. ... The Warriors beat the Magic earlier this season, 110-100, despite playing without Steph Curry. ... With his first 3-pointer Friday night, coming less than three minutes into the game, Curry tied Jason Kidd for eighth place on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers-made list. ... With a second-quarter block against Draymond Green, Magic reserve C Bismarck Biyombo made it 13 consecutive games with at least one blocked shot. ... The Warriors have beaten the Magic 10 consecutive times, Orlando’s longest losing streak against any team. ... The loss of Ross prompted the Magic to recall G/F Wes Iwundu from their nearby G League team. ... Warriors starting C Zaza Pachulia has had three games this season in which he made every field goal and free throw he attempted. In those three combined, he was 7 of 7 from the field and 7 of 7 from the line.