Hot-shooting Warriors rout Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Golden State Warriors made it look easy Friday night, giving Kevin Durant the luxury of speaking his mind.

Klay Thompson scored 27 points and the hot-shooting, smooth-running Warriors led from start to finish in a 133-112 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Durant scored 25 points and made 10 of 14 shots, but he was ejected with 4:52 remaining for cursing at an official following his final basket. He hardly seemed to mind.

The Warriors didn’t miss him on a night when everything was going their way, turning a comfortable 15-point lead into a 23-point advantage without him.

“I guess I tried to show him (official Scott Foster) up, and he didn’t like it,” said Durant, who was upset about a no-call on the previous possession. “The refs run the game, so they get to ... if they are not feeling good, they get to just make any decision they want. I have to know they have all the power, and just shut up and take it.”

Steph Curry had 23 points, 10 assists and three steals. Jordan Bell had 16 points. Draymond Green scored 12 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers in the second period. Omri Casspi had 11 points.

The Warriors (17-6) shot 62.5 percent (55 of 88) from the field and did as they pleased offensively throughout the game. They scored 70 points from inside the lane.

Thompson scored 20 points in the second half and hit 11 of his 14 shots, including three of his four 3-pointers. Durant added seven assists and four blocked shots.

“The way we played tonight was Warriors-like basketball,” Curry said. “We wanted to get back to that and not get bogged down and stagnate on offense. Everybody was involved.”

Aaron Gordon led the Magic with 29 points and seven rebounds. He made five of 11 3-pointers. Evan Fournier scored 22 points. Jonathon Simmons had 18 points. D.J. Augustin and Elfrid Payton scored 12 points with 10 assists.

“We’re not tough enough on the defensive end,” Magic coach Frank Vogel said. “We’ve got to play better than that to beat the champs. We’ve just got to play tougher. I was impressed with everything they (Warriors) do. Their passing, their cutting, their ability to play of each other. The shot making facilitates all that.”

The Magic (9-14) snapped a nine-game losing streak on Wednesday, but they returned to their losing ways on Friday, offering little defense against the highest-scoring team in the NBA.

The Warriors used a 12-0 run and three consecutive baskets by Thompson midway in the third period to up their lead to 19 points. They led 102-91 going into the fourth and looked like they already know how the game would end.

“I loved our spirit and energy,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “It looked like we were having fun out there tonight. This is a good step in the right direction.”

The Warriors led 78-63 at intermission, their highest scoring half this season. Durant and Curry had 19 and 17 points, respectively, and the Warriors shot 68.2 percent (30 of 44) from the field. They also made nine of their 14 3-point attempts in those first two periods.

Fournier had 16 points and made six of his seven shots. The Magic shot 51 percent in the first half, but they fell behind quickly and never recovered.

The Warriors made 18 of their first 24 shots (75 percent) and led 41-34 after the first quarter. It was the seventh time this season they scored at least 40 points in the first 12 minutes. Durant had 10 points in the first five minutes.

NOTES: The Warriors were without F Andre Iguodala (sore left knee). ... The Magic were without G Terrance Ross (non-displaced fracture in his right leg), who was hurt on Wednesday and is out indefinitely. ... The Warriors beat the Magic earlier this season, 110-100, despite playing without Steph Curry. ... With his first 3-pointer Friday night, coming less than three minutes into the game, Curry tied Jason Kidd for eighth place on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers-made list. ... With a second-quarter block against Draymond Green, Magic reserve C Bismarck Biyombo made it 13 consecutive games with at least one blocked shot. ... The Warriors have beaten the Magic 10 consecutive times, Orlando’s longest losing streak against any team. ... The loss of Ross prompted the Magic to recall G/F Wes Iwundu from their nearby G League team. ... Warriors starting C Zaza Pachulia has had three games this season in which he made every field goal and free throw he attempted. In those three combined, he was 7 of 7 from the field and 7 of 7 from the line.