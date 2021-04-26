Pacers earn 3rd straight win, sweep Magic

Malcolm Brogdon collected 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Indiana Pacers to a 131-112 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Brogdon made 10 of 17 shots from the floor for the Pacers (29-31), who have won three in a row overall and completed a season sweep of Orlando for the fifth time in the last seven campaigns.

Edmond Sumner scored 21 points and Justin Holiday had 20 off the bench as Indiana shot 54.9 percent from the floor and 46.9 percent from 3-point range. Holiday made 6 of 8 shots from beyond the arc.

Caris LeVert had 18 points and Doug McDermott added 16 as the Pacers took control of the game after outscoring the Magic by a 41-20 margin in the third quarter.

The spirited surge helped Indiana overcome the absence of All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis (back) and Myles Turner (foot), sending Orlando to its fifth straight loss and 11th in the last 12 games.

Dwayne Bacon scored 20 points for the Magic (18-42), who saw Devin Cannady sustain an open fracture of his right ankle after landing awkwardly while contesting a layup by Sumner with 3:09 remaining in the first quarter. Cannady, 24, immediately screamed in pain and clutched at his leg before he was wheeled off the court on a stretcher.

Orlando assistant Tyrone Corbin handled the head coaching duties in place of Steve Clifford, who missed the game due to health and safety protocols following his recent COVID-19 positive test.

McDermott drained a 3-pointer and added a pair of buckets on the interior to highlight an 11-0 run in the second quarter by Indiana. Orlando, however, responded with a 12-0 surge of its own before the Pacers rebounded, capped by McDermott converting from beyond the arc to give his team a 62-57 lead at halftime.

Indiana held an 83-72 lead with 4:52 to play in the third quarter before turning on the jets. Brogdon and Holiday each made a 3-pointer and Oshae Brissett converted twice from beyond the arc in the final minute to stake the Pacers to a 103-77 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

