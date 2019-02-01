Ross scores 30 as Magic turn back Pacers

Terrence Ross scored a season-high with 30 points to help the host Orlando Magic snap a four-game losing streak with a 107-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

Jan 31, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young (21) defends during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It was the most the most points Ross has scored since he dropped 51 with the Toronto Raptors back in 2014. Nikola Vucevic added 17 points and 10 rebounds after finding out he was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team before the game.

The Magic had lost seven of their last eight coming into Thursday, but are still only four games out of the eighth seed in the East.

Myles Turner led the Pacers with 27 points and seven rebounds, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 21 points.

Indiana has lost four straight since losing leading scorer Victor Oladipo to a season-ending quadriceps tendon injury. To make matters worse, Oladipo’s backup, Tyreke Evans, missed the last three games with lower back soreness.

Vucevic broke the tie with 5:08 left to play, and D.J. Augustin rattled off five straight points to put the Magic ahead 96-89 with 3:18 left.

A basket by Darren Collison brought the Pacers to within 64-94 with 2:21 left, but Ross hit an 18-foot jumper and Collison fouled Augustin as she attempted a 3-pointer, and Augustin hit all three free throws to extend the lead to 101-94 with 1:26 left.

The Magic jumped out to an early 11-0 lead, and they held that advantage until Darren Collison scored to put the Pacers ahead 79-77 with 10:07 left in the third quarter. Indiana led 73-69 at the end of the third quarter.

Orlando had a 13-point lead early with about six minutes left in the second quarter, but Indiana cut the lead to 51-48 by halftime.

Terrence Ross got hot to start the second quarter, hitting four 3-pointers in five minutes. The Magic took a 41-28 lead after Ross completed a four-point play with 5:47 left in the second quarter.

Indiana outscored the Magic 11-2 over the final three minutes of the half to get back into the game.

—Field Level Media