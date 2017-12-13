Preview: Clippers at Magic

The Los Angeles Clippers are beginning to figure out how to play without star power forward Blake Griffin, just in time for a four-game road trip. The Clippers will begin their trek on the east coast by visiting the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Los Angeles dropped four straight after losing Griffin to a knee injury that is expected to keep him out for two months, but recovered to win the final two of a three-game homestand and hit the road with some momentum. “(Coach) Doc (Rivers) said before the game, ‘We’ve been dealt a (crummy) hand with injuries,'” small forward Sam Dekker told the Los Angeles Times after a 96-91 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday. “Every night, we feel like we have a new starting lineup, a new injury, a new this or that. But he said to stay resilient and keep working hard good things will happen.” The Magic are missing their own power forward with Aaron Gordon (concussion) day-to-day and are losers of 13 of their last 16 games following a promising start. Orlando dropped a 117-110 decision at Atlanta on Saturday despite a combined 60 points from Nikola Vucevic and Jonathan Simmons.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FS Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FS Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (10-15): Los Angeles, which is also without starting point guard Patrick Beverley (knee) for the rest of the season, got a boost recently from the return of small forward Danilo Gallinari (glute) and another on Sunday when guard Milos Teodosic (plantar fasciitis) played for the first time since Oct. 21. Teodosic was limited to 21 minutes in the win but scored 12 points and buried a key 3-pointer in the closing minute. Gallinari scored 25 points in a 113-112 win over Washington on Saturday but reaggravated the injury in that game and is day-to-day after sitting out Monday.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (11-17): Vucevic recorded a triple-double with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists while going 13-of-18 from the floor on Saturday. “We had some guys down and I wanted to try to carry this team any way I can,” Vucevic told reporters. “For me personally, if I try to force things, if I try to take a lot of shots and (freeze) other guys out, it will go the other way for me. I like to play within the flow of the offense. I feel like the way we play, I will get a lot of looks as the game goes on. Just trying to make the right play.” Vucevic is averaging 23.6 points and 13.2 rebounds over the last five games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Clippers C DeAndre Jordan grabbed at least 17 rebounds in four of the last five games.

2. Magic SG Evan Fournier (ankle) sat out Saturday and is day-to-day.

3. Los Angeles took the last seven in the series, including three in a row at Orlando.

PREDICTION: Magic 110, Clippers 107