Kawhi again powers Clippers over Magic

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Landry Shamet and Montrezl Harrell added 19 points each as the Los Angeles Clippers used a third-quarter charge to notch a 112-97 road victory Sunday over the Orlando Magic.

Jan 26, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA;LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) detail view of his sneakers in honor of the passing of Los Angeles Lakers past player Kobe Bryant (24) prior to the game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Lou Williams scored 15 points as the Clippers improved to 4-1 on their season-long six game road trip. Leonard extended his career-long streak of 30-point games to eight.

Michael Carter-Williams scored 15 points and Nikola Vucevic added 13 as the Magic lost their third consecutive game and fell for the fifth time in their last six games. Orlando lost twice to the Clippers in that stretch, falling 122-95 at Los Angeles on Dec. 16.

The game started with multiple tributes to former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, who reportedly died in a helicopter crash Sunday just outside of Los Angeles. The teams acknowledged the Nos. 24 and 8 that Bryant wore during his career, with the Clippers taking a 24-second violation to open the game, followed by an eight-second backcourt violation by the Magic.

Leonard scored 15 points in the third quarter alone as the Clippers started to distance themselves from a tight first half. Los Angeles led 54-52 at the break after trailing by as many as 11 points in the second quarter, then went on a 13-1 run early in the third quarter to take a 67-56 lead.

The Magic cut the deficit to 90-83 with 8:31 remaining on a layup by Carter-Williams but could get no closer.

Aaron Gordon had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Orlando, while Wes Iwundu scored 12 points, Evan Fournier had 11 and Mo Bamba added 10.

Patrick Patterson scored 10 points and Ivica Zubac had 11 rebounds for the Clippers. All eight of Leonard’s recent 30-point games have come with Paul George out due to a hamstring injury. George missed his ninth consecutive game Sunday.

The final game of the Clippers’ lengthy trip will not be much of a road game. They will be the visiting team Tuesday against the Lakers at Staples Center, which is home for both teams.

