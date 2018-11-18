Vucevic, Augustin lead Magic past Lakers

A big second quarter helped the host Orlando Magic snap the Los Angeles Lakers’ four-game win streak with a 130-117 win Saturday night.

Orlando made six 3-pointers in the second quarter and outscored the Lakers 37-22 in the period. The Magic turned what was a six-point deficit into a 62-53 halftime lead.

Nikola Vucevic kept things going in the third quarter with 16 points in the period alone, and the Magic opened up a 19-point lead entering the fourth.

Vucevic and D.J. Augustin both scored season-highs. Vucevic had 36 points and 13 rebounds, and Augustin added 22 points.

The Magic’s 130 points were the most they have scored this season, and they are back to .500 after winning six of their last eight games.

The Lakers were able to cut the deficit to 10 on several occasions in the fourth quarter, including on a pair of Lance Stephenson free throws with 3:22 remaining, but could never crack single digits.

Los Angeles was playing without point guard Rajon Rondo, who will miss three to five weeks after having surgery on his fractured right hand. Rondo has started two games and played in 11 for the Lakers this season, averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

In his absence, starting point guard Lonzo Ball had zero points and went 0-for-5 from the field in 28 minutes played. Lebron James did not play in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 22 points, seven assists and four rebounds.

The Lakers led the entire first quarter, but turned the ball over seven times in the second fueling Orlando’s run. The Magic are now 10-1 in their last 11 home games against the Lakers.

Los Angeles continues its three-game road trip Sunday night in Miami. The Lakers then head to Cleveland on Wednesday for James’ first game against his former team after leaving the Cavaliers in free agency this past offseason. James led the Cavs to four straight NBA Finals appearances, including a championship in the 2015-16 season.

—Field Level Media