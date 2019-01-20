Bledsoe scores 30, leads Bucks over Magic

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Syntax fix in 10th graf

Eric Bledsoe’s season-high 30 points led the visiting Milwaukee Bucks past the Orlando Magic 118-108 Saturday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 25 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, and Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points for Milwaukee. The Bucks own the NBA’s best record and have won four straight, outscoring opponents by an average 19.3 points during the stretch.

Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 27 points, and Terrence Ross added 16 points off the bench. Orlando has lost three straight after blowing a 21-point, second-quarter lead against the Brooklyn Nets and falling to the Detroit Pistons in overtime.

Milwaukee took the lead with a 13-2 run early in the first quarter and held the advantage the rest of the game.

The Bucks led by as many as 16 points in the third, but the Magic cut the deficit to two points on the first play of the fourth quarter. Bledsoe then padded Milwaukee’s lead back to 10, scoring eight points during a 12-4 Bucks run.

Ross scored the last six points of a 17-6 Magic run that trimmed a 16-point Milwaukee lead to five points by the end of the third period.

That put Orlando back in the game after Milwaukee built a 19-point lead in the second quarter and led 59-46 at halftime.

The Bucks went on a 12-2 run midway through the second quarter to take a 53-34 lead.

Khris Middleton scored 15 points for the Bucks.

Jarell Martin had 12 points, on four 3-pointers, for the Magic while filling in for the injured Aaron Gordon. Gordon strained his lower back in the loss to Brooklyn on Friday night. D.J. Augustin netted 14 points Saturday, Evan Fournier chipped in 11 and Jonathon Simmons had 10.

Both teams are back in action Monday afternoon. Milwaukee hosts the Dallas Mavericks, and Orlando goes on the road to Atlanta.

—Field Level Media