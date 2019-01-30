Schroder's big fourth drives Thunder past Magic

EditorsNote: Minor style issues

Jan 29, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Paul George (13) high five against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Schroder’s 18 points in the fourth quarter led the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder to a 126-117 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

Schroder had 21 points in the game, and Paul George scored 37 points, 31 in the first half. Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 14 assists and 14 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which extended its winning streak to six games.

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Evan Fournier added 17 points. The Magic have lost four straight and seven of their last eight games.

Schroder scored 18 points during a 23-5 Thunder run midway through the fourth quarter. Oklahoma City went from trailing by three to up 116-103 with 5:11 left in the game.

Vucevic made a hook shot to cut the Thunder’s lead to five with 2:35 left, but Oklahoma City responded with three quick baskets to extend the lead to 11.

The Thunder led by as much as 15 in the third quarter, but Orlando came charging back and reclaimed the lead with a 28-5 run. The Magic held George scoreless in the third quarter on 0-for-3 shooting after his big first half.

George took over in the first two quarters, scoring 31 points and leading the Thunder to a 69-63 lead. George scored 14 in the first quarter, 17 in the second and was 11-for-16 from the field in the first half.

Orlando jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the first three minutes of the game, and led 35-32 after one quarter. But Oklahoma City took back control in the second quarter, outscoring the Magic 37-28 in the period.

Steven Adams sat out the game with a sprained right ankle. The starting center for Oklahoma City is averaging 15.4 points and 10 rebounds per game this season.

The Thunder’s next game is against the Heat in Miami on Friday. Orlando continues a three-game homestand when it hosts the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

