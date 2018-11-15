Magic come from behind for win over Sixers

EditorsNote: 2nd graf, remove Ross’ first name; 3rd graf, JJ sted J.J.; 4th graf, five of seven, not five of eight

Jimmy Butler’s debut with the Philadelphia 76ers was spoiled by Terrence Ross in the final seconds as Orlando came from behind for a 111-106 win at home on Wednesday night.

Ross dribbled out the shot clock and hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give Orlando a 109-106 lead with 8.7 seconds left.

Philadelphia had a chance to tie, but JJ Redick stepped out of bounds on a dribble handoff, and Nikola Vucevic iced the game with two free throws.

Vucevic scored a season-high 30 points to go along with eight rebounds, and Aaron Gordon added 17 points and six rebounds. Orlando has now won five of its last seven games.

Redick led the 76ers with 22 points. Joel Embiid earned his league-leading 15th double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds, but was held to just three points in the second half. All seven of Philadelphia’s losses have come on the road.

Butler had 14 points in his first game for Philadelphia after being traded from Minnesota last Saturday along with Justin Patton for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a second-round pick.

Orlando overcame a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit in a hurry. The Magic went on a 21-0 run in just under four minutes early in the fourth quarter.

The run was highlighted by Jonathan Isaac stuffing Embiid at the rim. The Magic went the other way and Ross hit a 3-pointer in transition. After a Sixers’ timeout, Jonathon Simmons hit a jumper to give Orlando a 97-92 lead.

Before the run, Philadelphia had built its largest lead of the night after a 3-pointer from Embiid, but the Sixers went scoreless over the next four minutes of the game.

Philadelphia outscored Orlando 35-23 in the third quarter after trailing the Magic 53-52 at halftime.

