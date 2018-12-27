Booker scores 35 as Suns outlast Magic in OT

Devin Booker helped the Phoenix Suns escape Orlando and end a successful road trip with a 122-120 overtime win against the Magic on Wednesday night.

Booker had 35 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and T.J. Warren added 24 points for Phoenix. Deandre Ayton was held to just eight points and 12 rebounds. The Suns’ rookie center had three straight games of 20 points and 15 rebounds coming into the night.

The Suns have won five of their last seven games and posted a winning record on a road trip of at least five games for the first time since November 2014.

D.J. Augustin had a season-high 27 points, and Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Magic, who have lost four in a row.

Booker gave Phoenix a four-point lead when he scored seven straight in the final minute, but Orlando came back to tie the game.

Terrence Ross hit a 3-pointer with 11.4 seconds, and after two free throws from Booker, Augustin was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 0.6 seconds left in regulation.

Augustin made all three free throws to force overtime, but Warren’s four points in OT were enough to outscore the Magic 4-2. Orlando’s Evan Fournier missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Suns led 62-53 at halftime after a sluggish start. Phoenix made 4 of 5 shots from 3-point range and held the Magic to 33.3 percent from the field in the second quarter.

Orlando took a 10-point lead midway through the first quarter, but Phoenix blitzed Orlando with a 17-2 run that stretched into the second quarter. The Suns took a 37-34 lead, which they built into a nine-point advantage by the end of the half.

The Suns return to Phoenix to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, kicking off a seven-game homestand — their longest of the season. Orlando stays home to face the Toronto Raptors, also on Friday.

—Field Level Media